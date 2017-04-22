Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Failed 2016 Season Prompts Alfred Morris Trade?

Following a not so impressive 2016 season at the National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys are now being plagued with trade rumors. One of the most resounding NFL trade rumors surrounding the team is the departure of running back Alfred Morris.

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Alfred Morris at Washington Redskins Training Camp, July 31, 2012

According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys might deal with Morris this offseason but will most likely firm up the trade sometime this year so that the team could finally get up from a failed 2016 season. A report by NFL reveals that the running back is included in the Dallas Cowboys' list of players who are likely to be traded either before or during this 2017's draft.

The said report also reveals that a suggestion came to Jerry Jones and the team to trade Morris to a team that is looking for a running back. If the Dallas Cowboys heed the call, then the team will be able to improve its position in the draft.

Right now, the value of the running back remains unknown, but iSportsTimes noted that a second or third-rounder and a future pick might be good. The publication also noted that since there is very little chance for Morris to be included in the Dallas Cowboys' new campaign, trading him will work best for the team. It does not only give the team the chance to off-load the contract that will earn Morris $1.2 million in the 2017 season, but it also allows the Cowboys to have a new blood in the team.

Once Morris gets traded, it is speculated that Ezekiel Elliott will remain as the main running back of the Dallas Cowboys, while his backup will be Darren McFadden, who has just returned to the league.

In the 2016 season, Morris failed to prove his worth to the team by having only 69 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns.