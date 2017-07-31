Dallas Cowboys Offensive Lineman Chaz Green Sidelined Due to Shoulder Injury; Jonathan Cooper Favorite to Win Left Guard Start

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mahanga) AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

It's time for the Dallas Cowboys to get down to business now that the drama surrounding Lucky Whitehead is behind them.

Training camp has begun, but one of the players who was supposed to compete for the starting role at left guard might have to sit on the sidelines.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram has reported that Chaz Green has suffered a shoulder injury during practice on Saturday, and he may be out for a couple of weeks. Fortunately, he doesn't have to go under the knife. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly said that he should be back before the season starts.

"The good news is that magnetic resonance imaging exam taken on Sunday showed no tear in the rotator cuff, per Jones. He said it was a just a pull in his shoulder," Clarence E. Hill Jr. said in his report for the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

With Green on the sidelines, Jonathan Cooper should be the favorite to get the nod to start at the left guard position.

Green was moved to left guard late in the offseason after the Cowboys moved La'el Collins to right tackle, and he worked with the first team toward the end of the offseason program.

Meanwhile, things got a little heated during Sunday's practice. Tight-end Rico Gathers, wide receiver Noah Brown and linebacker Kyle Wilber were all sent to the locker room briefly after they got involved in separate incidents, but they would return to practice after they cooled down.

In any case, Gathers may have to curb his habit of throwing his helmet to the ground whenever he's angry because the coaches don't seem to like his reaction.

"That's just my way of calming myself down. I'm not trying to hit my teammates or anything. So I take it out on my helmet. My coaches don't agree with that and sent me into the locker room for about 10 minutes. I was able to come back and get back to work," Gathers said, via the Cowboys' official website.