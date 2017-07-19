Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Anthony Brown to Be a Part of the Opening Spot of Team's NFL 2017 Season

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Dallas Cowboys' Joseph Randle (2nd L) dives into the endzone to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, November 9, 2014.

With Anthony Brown only in his second year of his four-year contract deal with the Dallas Cowboys in the upcoming 2017 NFL, there is no questioning that the cornerback is part of the team's roster in the upcoming season and may even be a part of the starting spot of the team.

The upcoming 2017 season of the NFL will be Brown's second year of his $2.4 million four-year contract. To recall, the Dallas Cowboys player was graded as a fourth-round pick in last year's draft and played as a starting nine of the team in the previous season.

This year may be no different for Brown, though, as it is suspected that he will compete for a starting spot this 2017 NFL season. Reportedly, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback was getting first-team reps during organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, a tell-tale sign that he may, indeed, be fielded in the team's opening game.

In a recent interview, Brown was asked to reveal his expectations in the upcoming 2017 season of the NFL as far as his team's defensive backs are concerned. According to Brown, fans can expect big things from the Dallas Cowboys as they have a good roster of players, just like other teams.

"They like to say we're the no-name defense, but I think we got playmakers around the field just like everybody else. We're just not getting the credit we deserve. I feel like it will come to light this year and you'll see," Brown said.

It is said that the Dallas Cowboys are, indeed, bent on improving their defense in the upcoming season of the NFL. With the team spending on a first-round selection on an edge and selecting four defensive backs in the NFL Draft, Brown's claim that something big is happening in the Dallas Cowboy's defense seems to be well-founded after all.