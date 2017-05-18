Dallas Cowboys Trade and Roster News, Rumors: Cowboys Sign Darnell Leslie, M.J. McFarland and Dan Skipper

The Dallas Cowboys may have filled the holes on their roster after the draft, but they aren't done tinkering just yet.

The Cowboys have continued to explore other options in the past few weeks and according to ESPN's Todd Archer, the club has decided to sign former Monmouth defensive lineman Darnell Leslie and former University of Texas at El Paso tight end M.J. McFarland. They also released Jeremiah George, Levon Myers and Michael Coe.

Leslie and McFarland tried out for the team during the team's rookie minicamp earlier this month and it looks like the Cowboys are going to give them another look.

Leslie went undrafted in this year's draft, but he was reportedly impressive at the minicamp. On the other hand, McFarland had brief stints with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles last season.

They are still considered long shots to make the final 53-man roster, but at least they will get another chance to prove that they belong in the big leagues.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys still had two open roster spots after they waived George, Myers and Coe, and they decided to fill one of those spots by signing former Arkansas offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

Skipper is huge. He is six-foot-ten and he weighs 309 pounds.

The Cowboys were supposed to sign him before the rookie mini-camp, but they decided to wait until they could get his blood condition checked out.

Skipper is an interesting prospect, but NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes he may have a hard time in the pros.

"Size will be appealing to some NFL teams as will his experience at both tackle positions. His experience in Arkansas' physical rushing attack should work in his favor, but he lacks the sand in his pants to consistently match power with power against bigger, NFL-caliber talent at the point of attack," Zierlein said in his scouting report.