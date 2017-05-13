Dallas Cowboys Trade and Roster Rumors: Can Lucky Whitehead Keep His Job as the Cowboys' Primary Kick Returner?

The Dallas Cowboys managed to fill a lot of holes on their roster via the draft a couple of weeks ago. The secondary got a much-needed boost when they drafted Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis. Xavier Woods and Marquez White.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Lucky Whitehead with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

But when University of North Carolina (UNC) wide receiver and return specialist Ryan Switzer was selected in the fourth round of the draft, some fans started to wonder if Lucky Whitehead's role as the team's primary kick returner was in jeopardy.

But it seems Whitehead doesn't mind the competition and he's more than willing to help Switzer get better as well.

"They're always bringing in competition. I've never been a person to fade away from competition. I look forward to helping and learning," Whitehead said at the Cowboys' annual golf tournament, via the club's official website.

"You hear stuff or whatever, but I'm here to get better and to teach him. He's a young guy so I'm going to try to help him as much as I can and learn," he continued.

"I want to teach him the ropes, whether he's in the slot, whether he's kick return or whatever. Whatever I can do to help him I definitely think he'll do the same for me," he added.

It remains to be seen if Whitehead can keep his role with the team. The Cowboys return game wasn't that great last season with him handling most of the returns.

On the other hand, Switzer holds the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) record for career punt returns for touchdowns (7) and he has also set UNC career records in receptions and receiving yards. He's practically a football legend in North Carolina.

Based on his accomplishments, Switzer may be an upgrade over Whitehead, but he's still a young inexperienced player. In any case, Whitehead better show some improvement if he wants to keep his job next season.