Dallas Cowboys Trade and Roster Rumors: Cowboys Revamp the Secondary

With cornerbacks Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr, Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox gone, the Dallas Cowboys really needed to fill a lot of holes in their secondary heading into the draft and they did just that.

Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie fell into their laps in the second round of the draft and he could play cornerback and safety. The Cowboys also got what they were looking for in the third round with Michigan's Jourdan Lewis. Both are suitable replacements for Claiborne and Carr. The team also picked Florida State cornerback Marquez White in the sixth round of the draft.

The Cowboys selected Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods in the sixth round and he should provide some depth behind Byron Jones, Jeff Heath and Kavon Frazier. Jones is locked in at free safety, so that means Woods will get to compete with Heath and Frazier for playing time at strong safety.

Cowboys' owner/general manager Jerry Jones seems happy enough with the new additions to the secondary and he thinks they got the right players for defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli to work with.

"We all agreed when the bell rung to end the draft in there that we are better and we've got a chance to really improve our secondary from where we've been. Everybody is in agreement in the room right there on that case. Now these guys have got to come in here and play," Jones said, according to the Star-Telegram.

"But we've got a younger, healthier, young legs out here in that secondary. I think this is going to be positive," he continued.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' first-round pick, Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton, is just perfect for their 4–3 defense. However, he's the only pass rusher drafted by the team this year. It seems the Cowboys like the defensive ends they have on the roster right now and they didn't feel the need to add more at the position.