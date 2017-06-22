Dallas Cowboys Trade and Roster Rumors: Jonathan Cooper Gets Chance to Start at Left Guard

Up until now, offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper's career in the National Football League (NFL) hasn't gone according to plan. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft, but he hasn't been able to play up to his potential due to the rash of injuries that have plagued him over the years. In fact, some people have already written him off as a bust.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Jonathan Cooper with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.

Right now, Cooper's trying to bounce back and prove that he belongs in the league. And he's likely in the right place to do so.

With La'el Collins switching to right tackle after Doug Free left, the starting left guard role is up for grabs this offseason. According to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Cooper's the favorite to win the job right now, although he still has to prove that he's better than Chaz Green.

If Cooper wins the job, he will get to play alongside All-Pro players like Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. Those three have been helping him transition to his new role this offseason.

"It's great, honestly, because all of them have that Pro Bowl talent but they don't carry that attitude," Cooper said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"You would never know it. Like, they're just so laid back, willing to help you from the bottom to the top, they're conversing with everybody. Just a great group of guys, first and foremost, and then great players after that," he continued.

Aside from left guard, Cooper is also an option at center in case Frederick gets sidelined with an injury. He was actually getting reps as the second-team center when the Cowboys' offseason workouts began, but he has been working as a first-team left guard lately.

Cooper has a chance to start fresh with the Cowboys and he's not going to squander this chance. So expect him to do his best to win the starting role at left guard.