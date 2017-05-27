Dallas Cowboys Trade and Roster Rumors: Should the Cowboys Sign Darrelle Revis?

The past few months have been rough for Darrelle Revis. He was arrested in February and charged with several felonies following an altercation in Pittsburgh that left two men unconscious. And a few weeks after, the New York Jets decided to release him.

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports)Cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) catches an interception during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

Things did get better in March. All charges against Revis were dropped after a friend of his took responsibility for the deed. However, he wasn't out of the woods yet because the National Football League (NFL) still had to review the case to see if he should be disciplined.

Earlier this week, the league finally announced that he won't be punished. Now only one obstacle remains. Revis has to find a new home this late in free agency.

There has been some talk about a possible return to the New England Patriots a couple of months ago, but that's no longer an option since they are already loaded at safety and corner. According to the Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, the Dallas Cowboys seem to be the only logical landing spot left for Revis.

"It's one contending team that could use more experienced depth at defensive back. It's also the team that likes taking flyers on veteran big names, regardless of what may have happened off the field," Iyer said in his report.

"Revis doesn't feel like a worthy upgrade, but it's in the nature for the Cowboys to give someone such as Revis a chance in that mix," he continued.

Well, he's not exactly a fit for the Cowboys and his skills have continued to deteriorate at an alarming rate in the past few seasons. However, he can be an interesting option if they want to add a proven veteran to the squad. Who knows, maybe he can regain his form with the Cowboys.

Should the Cowboys give him a chance? It remains to be seen if they will.