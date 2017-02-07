Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors: Chiefs Reportedly Interested in Quarterback Tony Romo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tony Romo has been with the Dallas Cowboys for over a decade now, but he has been relegated to a backup role ever since he suffered a compression fracture in his back during a preseason game last year. With the emergence of Dak Prescott as the team's new quarterback, Romo has suddenly become expendable.

Reuters/Eric Hartline-USA TODAY SportsDallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, Jan 1.

Some pundits may believe that Romo is damaged goods that teams should avoid trading, but a number of teams are already lining up to acquire his services. National Football League (NFL) media insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the teams interested in Romo as they look for an upgrade at the quarterback position.

"It was noteworthy when Andy Reid was non-committal to Alex Smith. They've made a QB trade in the past, doing so for Alex Smith. They'd have to be considered someone who would be a possibility," he said.

The Chiefs' current quarterback, Alex Smith, has been criticized for his lackluster season, and Rapoport believes that the team would cut him if they make a move for Romo. Talent-wise, Romo is certainly an upgrade over Smith, but he is also injury prone. Is he worth the risk for the Chiefs?

Rapoport said the Buffalo Bills were currently unsure if they want to retain Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback. If the Bills choose to let him go, they might look to acquire Romo.

Of course, the Chiefs and Bills aren't the only teams interested in Romo. Last week, CBS Sports reported that the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos were also taking a long, hard look at the veteran quarterback. Sporting News said the Broncos are the top choice right now for Romo.

Romo still has no plans to retire, so football fans should see him in action next season. The question is, which uniform will he be wearing?