Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Live Stream (TV Channel, Preview): Watch NFL Playoffs 2017 Football Online

The Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers clash on Sunday in the third of four Divisional Round games in the NFL 2017 Playoffs. This should be a close one, with the Cowboys having a very impressive season, but no one should write off the Packers who have come into excellent form at the perfect time.

The game has a scheduled start time of 4.40 p.m. ET and takes place from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game can be watched on TV on the Fox network or online through free live stream (details below).

(Photo: Reuters/USA Today Sports/Matthew Emmons) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked in the first quarter by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr (50) and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (99) at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, November 20, 2016.

These two teams have a long history and there will be no love lost between them for today's game. Overall in 41 meetings, the Cowboys have had the better of things, but only just, with a series record of 21-20.

In postseason football, the Cowboys also come out slightly on top, with a 4-3 record against the Packers in the Playoffs.

However, the last time the two met in the postseason was in 2014, and on that occasion it was Green Bay who came away with the win in a tight 26-21 game.

Today's clash between the pair is a mouthwatering prospect as the Cowboys topped the teams in the NFC, claiming a season record of 13-3, which was enough to provide them with home field advantage through the postseason all the way to the Super Bowl - if they make it.

However, the Packers have come into electrifying form, and have now won seven straight games as they come up against the number 1 seeded team in the NFC.

If anyone was doubting the Packers' credentials for this postseason, last week should have put any lingering doubts to rest. Their 38-13 victory over the New York Giants was efficiently brutal, and will have increased the team's confidence even further.

Even though the Cowboys received a bye through the First Round of the postseason, the Packers will believe that playing every week, in the form they are in, will only help them even more. They will be hoping that some dust has settled in within the Dallas camp as they have not have to play intensive football for weeks now.

Indeed, the Cowboys rested a number of their starters in their final game of the season as well, which was a 27-13 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on January 1. That means some of their top stars will not have played any competitive games since about Christmas time. Whether they will be fully prepared to hit the ground running amid the intensity of Playoffs football remains to be seen. But the Packers have been fighting for their lives for weeks, and have come out on top every time. Will tiredness finally catch up with them?

Ahead of the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said about the Cowboys: "They were off this last week, and they're hosting the game (Sunday), so there's extra pressure on them as the No. 1 seed to win. And, we're coming in with a lot of confidence and riding the streak. We're feeling good about the way we've been playing."

The Packers do seem a very different team to the one that collapsed to a 30-16 loss against the Cowboys just three months ago.

On that occasion, the Packers had no answer to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and halfback Ezekiel Elliott, with Elliot piling on 157 yards on rush against them. Prescott meanwhile threw for three touchdown passes. They simply must do a better job on those two today if they are to avoid a similar result and be sent home from the Playoffs.

Today's big game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers has a scheduled start time of 4.40 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the Fox network or online through free live stream by clicking here.