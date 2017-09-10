Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Live Stream Free (Start Time): Watch NFL Sunday Night Football 2017 Online

The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys will open their seasons tonight as NFL Sunday Football is finally back for the 2017 season. Today's clash will see the Giants go on the road to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game has a scheduled start time of 8.30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the NBC network. The game can also be watched online through live stream (details below).

These two major rivals will be desperate to get their seasons off to a winning start, but only one of them can leave the AT&T Stadium tonight with the win.

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Keane) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during a NFL football game in Charlotte, North Carolina September 20, 2012.

This will be the 110th regular season meeting between the Cowboys and the Giants, with the Cowboys winning 62 compared to the Giants' 45, with 2 tied games in the mix.

The Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliot was held to just 157 yards in two games against the Giants last season, and Dallas will be hoping to find a way for Elliot to breakthrough the New York line more effectively tonight. The Giants had a run defense that only allowed 88.6 yards per game last season, and it will be interesting to see whether the team can maintain that impressive defense this season.

With the Cowboys missing defensive linemen Damontre Moore, Randy Gregory, and David Irving, the Giants will be looking to take advantage against a supposedly weakened defensive unite for Dallas.

However, the Giants didn't exactly look free-flowing in their running game in the preseason, and they will be hoping that additional practice time can see them hit the ground running today.

If not, then there will be immense pressure on the aerial game. Odell Beckham Jr will no doubt be up for that, but he has been recovering from an ankle sprain, so we'll have to wait and see whether he is at 100 percent yet.

Earlier this week the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots started their season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and prior to the game many were hailing the Patriots as a team potentially capable of a "perfect season".

However, it seems New England wanted to get any pressure associated with that record off their shoulders from the start as they capitulated in the fourth quarter to lose the game 27-42.

The game had been a tight one until the final quarter. At the end of the first there was nothing separating the teams as things were deadlocked on 7-7. Either side of half time, the Patriots nudged their way into the lead, winning each quarter 10-7, to head into the fourth with a healthy six point lead.

Many had expected the Patriots to turn the screw in the fourth and power on to victory. However, nothing can be further from the truth, as the Chiefs were the ones who exploded into life, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to post an overwhelming 42-27 scoreline.

Kareem Hunt was one hero for the Chiefs on Thursday night. He fumbled on his first ever NFL carry, and others may have allowed that to affect their confidence. Not Hunt. He went on to score three times and recorded an amazing 239 yards on his pro debut which is the highest for an NFL debut since the 1970 merger.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid revealed just how much the win meant to Kansas City, as he said after the game: "We're going to enjoy the heck out of it."

However, he also put the win in perspective, adding, "It's one of 16 and something to build on."

Reid spoke about Hunt's amazing debut: "It started out just a little bit shaky, but it was all heart. He was trying too hard."

Revealing just what an accomplishment the Chiefs had achieved, Alex Smith became the first quarterback to pile on 300-plus yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions against Patriots' coach Bill Belichick. The Chiefs' 42 points were also the most New England have allowed under Belichick in his 17-plus seasons with the Patriots.

This was also the first time the Patriots had lost at the Gillette Stadium after leading at half-time, which was a record that spanned an impressive 82 games.

In reaction to their disappointing loss, quarterback Tom Brady said afterwards, "I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better. It's a winning attitude, a championship attitude you have to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field."

Smith said of Hunt: "To start on your first carry like that and have it go like that, it would be hard to overcome for a lot of guys. I thought it was awesome coach coming right back to him. There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going. He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it."

Today's game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys has a scheduled start time of 8.30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the NBC network. The game can also be watched online through live stream by clicking here.