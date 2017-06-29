Dallas Cowboys Work Out Former Baylor Quarterback Seth Russell

Quarterback Dak Prescott will be entering his second year in the National Football League (NFL) and he's looking to put together another solid campaign with the Dallas Cowboys. Behind him on the depth chart is Kellen Moore. The veteran quarterback is a reliable backup who can handle the pressure and start if Prescott goes down with an injury.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nicole Cordeiro)The Interior of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

But the Cowboys still need to add more depth at the position behind Prescott and Moore. They didn't select a quarterback in the draft, but they did sign rookie free agents Cooper Rush and Austin Appleby last month. However, they released Appleby to claim Zac Dysert off waivers earlier this month.

Former New York Giants quarterback Ryan Nassib has worked out for the team since then. This week, the Cowboys brought in ex-Baylor quarterback Seth Russell for a workout and it seemed to have gone well.

"The workout went really, really well today. Scouts said they were going to send the film to the coaches and then they would let me know in 2-4 weeks, maybe sooner. They said I looked a lot stronger and had more zip on the ball. Legs looked really good and athletic," Russell told ESPN-Central Texas' David Smoak.

Russell went undrafted after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury last November. He was still recovering from the injury when he worked out for teams before the draft and this caused him to slip down the draft board.

Russell received an invite to the Oakland Raiders' mini-camp, but they didn't sign him.

In other news, the NFL has officially suspended Cowboys defensive end David Irving for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Irving will be eligible to return to the roster after the Cowboys' game against the Rams on Oct. 1.

With Irving out of action, Taco Charlton will get the chance to showcase what he can do early on next season.