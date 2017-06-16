Dallas Mavericks Are Serious Contenders to Land Jrue and Justin Holiday

The free agency period hasn't even started yet, but fans already know that Dallas Mavericks are looking to retool their roster this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center, Jan. 23, 2017.

One of their top priorities this summer is to upgrade at the point guard position. The team is expected to pursue Jrue Holiday once he hits the open market, but it looks like they may be interested in his brother, Justin, as well.

According to Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, the Mavericks have "emerged as serious contenders" to sign the Holiday brothers. Apparently, the brothers like the idea of playing together and they may consider joining the Mavericks if the team wants them both.

Jrue is one of the better point guards in the league and he's definitely an upgrade over the point guards they have on their roster right now. He's not exactly a pass-first point guard in the mold of former Mavericks guard Jason Kidd, but his playmaking abilities are still top-notch.

He's also a reliable outside shooter and a solid perimeter defender. In 67 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, Jrue averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 rebound, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He shot 45.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three-point range.

It should be noted that the Mavericks are also interested in selecting a point guard in this year's draft and this may affect their plans to pursue Jrue.

Meanwhile, Justin isn't as well-known as his younger brother, but he has made a name for himself as an effective two-way bench player. In 82 games with the New York Knicks last season, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He shot 43.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Justin will have to play behind Wesley Matthews and Seth Curry if he joins the Mavericks. He can also backup Harrison Barnes at the small forward spot.