Dallas Mavericks Want to Add Pass-First Point Guard This Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks actually have a lot of point guards on their roster. Seth Curry has stepped up in his first season with the Mavericks and he's no longer living in his brother's shadow. Yogi Ferrell has been a revelation this season, and J.J. Barea is as reliable as ever. Devin Harris didn't really play heavy minutes this season, but everyone knows he can be a sparkplug off the bench.

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTigerDe'Aaron Fox at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game

That's a pretty solid rotation. However, it's clear that none of them are pass-first point guards like former Mavericks Jason Kidd and Steve Nash.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed that adding a pass-first point guard to their roster was one of their top priorities this offseason.

"We got to get better at point, there's no question. If we can't do it in the draft, we'll look at free agency and see what we can do. Yogi is going to get better. Seth will continue to get better. I'd love to see Nico [Brussino] play some point forward and see how that works. He's probably one of our best passers," Cuban said during the interview.

"We'll have depth, but we have to get that one pass-first point guard. That's what we don't have," he continued.

So, who can the Mavericks target in the offseason? They can go after a proven point guard like Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague or Derrick Rose in free agency, but they are not exactly pass-first point guards either.

The Mavericks can add a guard with a pass-first mentality via the draft, but Lonzo Ball's probably going to be one of the first players taken in the draft. Malik Monk is a shooting guard in a point guard's body and Dennis Smith is a score first point guard, so the Mavericks won't get what they are looking for if they draft those two.

De'Aaron Fox fits the mold of a traditional point guard and he may still be available when it's time for the Mavericks to select their pick. France's Frank Ntilikina may be an option as well based on the scouting reports, but he's very raw.