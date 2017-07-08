Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Are the Mavs Interested in Derrick Rose?

(Photo: Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski- USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Jan. 7, 2017.

It has been years since Derrick Rose became the youngest player to win the most valuable player award. He hasn't been able to regain his form ever since, and he's no longer an elite point guard. But that hasn't stopped teams from pursuing him.

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in signing him this offseason, and a new team may have entered the mix for his signature as well.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a "serious contender" for Rose.

This move is somewhat surprising for a team that's already loaded at the point guard position.

The Mavericks just drafted Dennis Smith Jr., and he's supposed to be their point guard of the future. If Rose joins the team he will likely have to settle for a mentor role. The Mavericks also have Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris on the roster. Seth Curry can slid over to point guard as well as he has done so numerous times last season.

Well, the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko has refuted this report since it came out.

"A source said that the Mavericks are not in the market for Rose, even though they have had good success in the past with players coming off major injuries," Sefko wrote in his report.

"They already have a couple of veteran point guards to school youngsters Dennis Smith Jr. and Yogi Ferrell. J.J. Barea and Devin Harris will serve that purpose well. It's clear that the Mavericks are sticking to their game plan of getting younger and aiming for a couple years down the road to be serious about contending again. Rose simply doesn't fit with that strategy," he added.

Rose is still a starting quality point guard, but the Mavericks' alleged interest in Rose just doesn't make sense.