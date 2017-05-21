Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Mavericks Reportedly Interested in Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday isn't exactly a traditional point guard with a pass-first mentality, but it looks like the Dallas Mavericks still have him on their radar.

(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center, Dec. 13, 2016.

ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that the Mavericks are interested in signing Holiday. However, they may have to free up some cap space first if they want to make a serious offer for his services. Begley also noted that the New Orleans Pelicans want to re-sign Holiday and the New York Knicks are in the mix as well.

Holiday is clearly an upgrade over the likes of Seth Curry, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris. But is he the point guard they need?

Last month, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talked about their desire to add a pass-first point guard this offseason. And while Holiday has proven time and again that he's a good distributor, he is actually more like a combo guard. He even started at shooting guard for the Pelicans during the final games of the season.

Cuban made it sound like the Mavericks want a player in the same mold as Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. If they want a pure point guard they may be better off looking elsewhere.

They can try their luck in the draft and maybe De'Aaron Fox or Frank Ntilikina may fall into their laps. Okay, Fox may be gone by the time the Mavericks are on the clock, but Ntilikina is a realistic option at ninth overall.

If they miss out on both they can also check out the trade market, and The Bird Writes' Oleh Kosel has an interesting idea. He thinks the Mavericks should pursue Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio.

"Although the prevailing notion is Dallas won't trade their 9th pick of the 2017 NBA draft for Rubio, how much would that change if De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith and Frank Ntilikina are off the board? Or, what if the Timberwolves decide to lower their asking price this summer?" Kosel said.

In any case, Holiday is a good point guard and he can play at an All-Star level for the right team. However, he may not be the guard the Mavericks want right now.