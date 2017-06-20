Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Mavs Show Interest in Acquiring Ricky Rubio

It seems the Dallas Mavericks are really going to explore all the options available in their quest to make an upgrade at the point guard position.

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) shooting a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center, Oct. 28, 2015.

If the Mavericks do want to add a point guard via free agency, they can pursue Jrue Holiday once he hits the open market in July. If they want to do it via the draft, they can select French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the ninth overall pick. Well, trading for one may be an option as well.

According to Scout.com's Mike Fisher, the Mavericks have had internal discussions about making a trade for Ricky Rubio.

Well, if the Mavericks want a pass-first point guard then Rubio is the right person for the job. He checks all the boxes as a floor general. Rubio has never been a consistent shooter, but his ball-handling and passing skills are elite, and his overall court awareness is absolutely top notch. He's also a good perimeter defender.

Rubio is a very intriguing option and he's an upgrade over the other point guards on their roster.

The Spanish point guard has been a regular in the rumor mill since the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Kris Dunn last summer, and the team actually dangled him as trade bait before the trade deadline back in February. In fact, they almost traded him to the New York Knicks.

Rubio is coming off a solid season with the Timberwolves. However, they are expected to place him on the trading block again this offseason.

He posted career highs in points (11.1), assists (9.1), field goal percentage (40.2 percent) and free-throw percentage (89.1) last season. He struggled early on, but he went on a tear after the All-Star break, averaging 16 points and 10.5 assists per game.

Interestingly, the Knicks are interested in Rubio as well and they are also eyeing Holiday and Ntilikina.