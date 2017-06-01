Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Nerlens Noel Will Get Max Offers From Multiple Teams

The Dallas Mavericks may have to pay Nerlens Noel a lot of money this offseason if they want to keep him.

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY SportsNerlens Noel (4) and Jahlil Okafor (8) celebrate a score against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center, Dec. 1, 2015.

According to Scout.com's Mike Fisher, multiple teams are interested in signing Noel this summer and they are reportedly willing to give him a max deal once he hits the market.

So how much is a max offer for someone with his experience? According to Fisher, Noel will get approximately $108 million in a four-year max deal. The Mavericks are expected to match any offer he receives and he certainly has a lot of potential. But are they willing to give up that much for Noel? Can the Mavericks convince him to take a discount to re-sign with them? That's unlikely.

"Inside Mavs HQ, folks are being coy about the team's plan here. I'm going to hope that the Mavs have a tricky or warm negotiating tactic that persuades the 23-year-old center to sign for something less than his max, because that would aid Dallas in buying other pieces. But '$13–$15 mil' instead of $25.25 mil? I am not going to waste time hoping that happens. That's not a 'hometown discount'; that's financial suicide on the part of the player," Fisher said in his report.

Earlier this month, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that re-signing him is one of their top priorities this summer, so it will be interesting to see how they react if someone offers Noel a max deal. The decision to re-sign him for that much isn't going to be easy, though.

Don't forget that he is still developing and he doesn't offer much on the offensive end of the court. The good thing is that Noel seems to be the type of center they want — someone in the mold of Tyson Chandler.

The Mavericks will have to understand that re-signing him is going to cost them a lot of money. However, they can't possibly let him leave so soon after they acquired him.