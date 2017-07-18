Damian Marley 'Stony Hill' Release Date: New Solo Album Debuts This Week; Artist Identifies as a Perfectionist

Damian Marley will launch his new solo album titled "Stony Hill" this week. Meanwhile, the Jamaican reggae artist also spoke about one of his traits as it relates to his music.

REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy Jamaican artist Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley performs at the Reggae Sumfest 2013 in Montego Bay, July 28, 2013.

Damian, the youngest son of the reggae legend Bob Marley, will finally launch his record this Friday, July 21, Reggaeville confirmed. The artist also known as Junior Gong will also celebrate his 39th birthday on the same day as the album's debut.

"Stony Hill" features 18 tracks including "Bitter Blood," Caution," "Everybody Wants To Be Somebody," "Nail Pon Cross," "Speak Life" and "The Struggle Discontinues."

The album will also feature tracks that Damian collaborated on with other artists. "Medication" will feature Damian's older brother, Stephen Marley, while another song features a collaboration with the Bounty Killer's son, Major Myjah.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Scott Goldman, Damian revealed that he sees himself as a perfectionist. The artist explained that this trait helps him identify whether a song is ready to be released.

"You just let go. See how it feels. We're perfectionists, so when the music feels right, it feels right," Damian revealed.

However, the artist did give credit to Stephen, who helps him evaluate whether a song of his is ready to be heard.

"Stony Hill" is Damian's fourth album since becoming a reggae artist. He released "Mr. Marley" in 1996, followed by "Halfway Tree" in 2001, and "Welcome to Jamrock" in 2005. Based on his album's release dates, Damian's upcoming fourth album took a lot longer to produce compared to the first three.

While guesting at "BBC Radio 1Xtra," Damian emphasized how it's important for his songs to embody social awareness and knowing the consequences of actions.

"'Nail Pon the Cross' speaks of solidarity. ... Judge not before you judge yourself," Damian said about one of the tracks on his new album.

Marley's new solo album, "Stony Hill," will debut this Friday, July 21.