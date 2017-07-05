Damontre Moore Gets the Opportunity to Start for the Dallas Cowboys

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mahanga) AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

People didn't really think defensive end Damontre Moore was going to make much of an impact when the Dallas Cowboys signed him a few months ago. Sure, he has shown flashes of potential in the past few seasons, but he has always been too inconsistent. So he was simply seen as a low-cost, low-risk player who will have a chance to compete for a roster spot.

But with Randy Gregory suspended for the season and David Irving set to miss the first four games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Moore has suddenly been thrust into a more prominent role and he's ready to make the most of this opportunity.

"I just asked myself, what do I really want from this game ... I really love the game, but if you really love it, why aren't you doing everything to the best of your ability," Moore said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I was doing certain things right, but other aspects, I was asking myself why I didn't learn these parts of the game. There's more than one area for me to know in this game and you need to be versed in every aspect if you want to be a guy that's playing for 15 seasons," he added.

The Cowboys are Moore's fifth team in the National Football League (NFL) since the New York Giants drafted him in 2013, so he doesn't want to squander this opportunity and prove that he belongs in the big leagues. Moore has yet to start an NFL game in his career, but he has the chance to do this with the Cowboys next season.

However, ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper has pointed out that Moore was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license last December. If the league suspends him he will not get the chance to take advantage of Irving's absence early next season.

If Moore can stay out of trouble and concentrate on playing football he may get the chance to make a name for himself with the Cowboys.