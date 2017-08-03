Dance-Based Spin-Offs for 'Persona 3' and 'Persona 5' Teasers Released

Facebook/Atlus In photo is "Persona 5," which is set to get an anime television series

Considering the massive following of the "Persona" series, it should not be a surprise that developer Atlus would immediately get on the idea of having spin-off games for the aforementioned titles. Recent reports reveal that the developers have released teaser trailers for "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night."

According to reports, the two upcoming spin-offs will be featuring the characters from their respective games. Furthermore, it appears that both will be much like "Persona 4: Dancing All Night," which features a rhythm-based gameplay as well as a story mode. "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" are both eyeing a 2018 release date for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

Further insights on the upcoming "Persona" dance-based spin-offs reveal that "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" will have more of an iPod vibe, whereas "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" will have a more West Side Story feel, which means that the characters are busting out dance moves in the middle of the street.

Given the fact that the release was only announced for Japan, many fans all over the globe are waiting on official announcements regarding a release date for North America and Europe. So far, Atlus has yet to answer the clamor of the fans, but given the success of "Persona 5" abroad, it might not be long before they get right in on it. Fans expect to hear something just in time for the first release of "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night."

In the meantime, fans can go ahead and explore the gameplay and storyline of "Persona 3" and "Persona 5" as they are one of the most popular role-playing video games in the community. Both titles are part of the larger Megami Tensei franchise.