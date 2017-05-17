'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller News: Star Admits Being Nervous About Time in Prison, Reveals New Series Is in the Works

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller broke down on TV when she appeared on E! to talk about her impending prison sentence. Miller, who is set to serve her sentence in a month and a half, admitted to being extremely nervous about being incarcerated. However, she revealed that she has no plans of slowing down in show business despite her imprisonment.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokAbby Lee Miller of the show "Dance Moms" arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day imprisonment for bankruptcy fraud and for not reporting around $120,000 worth of foreign currency that she had brought into the United States. The reality star was also ordered to pay a fine amounting to $40,000 and $120,000 worth of money judgment.

In her interview with E! News, Miller admitted that she had committed mistakes and deserves to pay for them. Despite all the persecution and backlash she has received after her sentencing, it looks like she does not blame anyone for where she ends up, saying that it was she who had failed to deal with her success.

"It is surreal. How does a nice Catholic girl end up going to prison for a year? It's crazy. I've made mistakes. I have to pay for those mistakes," she said.

The reality star got all emotional when she started to talk about how her upcoming time in prison could impede her career.

Although she is worried about what one year could do to her career in the long run, Miller said she would spend her time behind bars focusing on herself, writing a book and learning Spanish.

She also revealed her new series is already in the works. "Someone's already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We're ready with cameras. We're ready to go," she said.

Even if Miller did not reveal the details of her upcoming show, she hinted that it is a scripted show that will center on dancing teens. In a month and a half, she will start her sentence in Southern California.