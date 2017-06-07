'Dance Moms' Cheryl Burke News: New Head Coach Speaks Out About Replacing Abby Lee Miller

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke is taking over the head coach position for "Dance Moms" following Abby Lee Miller's exit.

Facebook/DanceMomsLIFETIME Cheryl Burke replaces Abby Lee Miller on 'Dance Moms'

Burke will have a different approach for coaching, she revealed during her guesting at "The Steve Harvey Show." Unlike Miller, who is best known for screaming and yelling at her young dancers, she does not believe in that in terms of discipline.

"But don't get me wrong, I'm still — from people that have seen me on 'Dancing With the Stars' — I am still strict, I'm stern and I expect the best out of my students," Burke tells host Steve Harvey. "But I do it in a way that's loving and it's caring, and I try not to intimidate them or traumatize the kids."

In the same interview, Burke shared that the girls as well as their mothers were traumatized by their experiences with the former coach. She hopes to at least give the girls a happy memory during their time on "Dance Moms."

The new coach shared what it is like on set. Everyone works hard and that it has been a pleasure working with all of them, she said. So far, Burke's time on the show has been going smoothly.

Miller, who has been sentenced to federal prison for one year and one day for concealing her bankruptcy and for failure to report international monetary transactions, will report to prison this month. She is expected to go behind bars on June 30. So far there is still no word on where Miller will serve time.

After the former coach's prison sentence, she will be placed under closed surveillance. Miller will have two more years of supervised release.

Miller hopes to return to TV one day. She has made hints about a future show, but has yet to spill any details.

More updates should arrive soon.