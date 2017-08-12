'Dance Moms' Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak Compete in TCA 2017

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Chloe Lukasiak returns to "Dance Moms."

"Dance Moms" stars Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak might have set their rivalry aside after they both left the Lifetime dance reality show, but both dancers are once again pitted against each other for another competition.

According to reports, Ziegler and Lukasiak are both nominated for the Choice Dancer Category of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. This means they have to compete against each other for the coveted award after competing for the honor of being head coach Abby Lee Miller's favorite student when they were still part of "Dance Moms" series.

This is not the first time that the young dancers faced each other in the award-giving body, since both were nominated in the 2015 and 2016 awards-giving season. Lukasiak was the first one to win in 2015, while Ziegler was the one who earned the much-coveted surfboard award last year.

Both dancers turned to their social media accounts to express their gratitude for the nominations. On Instagram, Lukasiak stated: "I'm so incredibly honored and humbled to be nominated for Choice Dancer again! I wouldn't be where I am today without you guys. Thank you all so much."

Ziegler, on the other hand, also has her own thank you note for her fans on her own Instagram account. "You guys are the best and can't thank you enough for the nomination," the dancer-actress also said.

Lukasiak and Ziegler's mothers Christi Lukasiak and Melissa Gisoni also turned to social media to ask their respective daughters' fans to vote for them in the award-giving body.

To vote, fans should post a tweet on Twitter with the corresponding hashtag for the category where they were nominated and tag the name of the nominee they are voting for. However, they can only submit up to 10 votes per category per day to be able to make their votes counts.

Fans can also opt to vote for their favorite artist through the Teen Choice Award voting site.

Aside from Ziegler and Lukasiak, other nominees for the Choice Dancer Category include siblings Julianne and Derek Hough from "Dancing with the Stars," and Kida the Great.

Fox will air the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m. PDT.