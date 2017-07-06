'Dance Moms' Maddie Ziegler Updates: Former Cast Member Praises Cheryl Burke, Refuses to Talk About Abby Lee Miller

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Former "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler has nothing but praise for Cheryl Burke.

Former Dance Moms fan-favorite Maddie Ziegler talks about her views regarding Cheryl Burke's entrance to the eighth season of Lifetime's long-running dance reality show, while keeping mum about the show's ex-head coach Abby Lee Miller.

During the debut of the latest show of Travis Wall and Shaping Sound called "After the Curtain" in Los Angeles, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Ziegler to ask her thoughts about Burke's take over on the show.

According to the 14-year-old dancer actress, she has been a longtime fan of the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro, and she is excited to see what she can bring to the show. "It'll be cool to see what she does. Cheryl is a great person, so I think she'll do really well with the kids. All the girls said they loved her," Ziegler stated.

She also claimed that she believes that Burke will bring positive vibes on the set of "Dance Moms" season 8. "She seems like she really cared for the girls and wanted them to do their best. I think that's so important."

But when asked about her opinion regarding her former coach who was recently sentenced to serve time in prison due to bankruptcy fraud, Ziegler shared that she has nothing to say about Miller. She also revealed that she has yet to talk to the owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company since she left the show with her younger sister Mackenzie in season 6.

In a previous interview with People published in March, Ziegler shared her experiences with under Miller's wings. "I had the craziest time when I was with her and on that team. I'm really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I've never been happier in my life," she stated.

Lifetime is expected to air the premiere episode of "Dance Moms" season 8 on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. EDT.