'Dance Moms' News: Abby Lee Miller Makes 'Sharknado 5' Cameo; 'DWTS' Star Cheryl Burke Is New Coach

Former "Dance Moms" coach Abby Lee Miller had a cameo on "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" despite being locked up in prison for bankruptcy fraud. The TV movie, which aired on Syfy last Sunday, showed Miller running from the shark tornado and she even got to say her famous line before getting killed off.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Abby Lee Miller got to say her famous "Dance Moms" line on "Sharknado 5."

Miller made her mark around 40 minutes into "Sharknado 5." Before the sharks devoured her, however, she uttered the line that has become her trademark.

"Everyone's replaceable," she said.

But how did Miller appear in the TV movie despite being incarcerated?

Miller had been busy working on the set before the court handed down her sentence. Aside from "Sharknado 5," viewers can also still watch Miller in the most recently aired episodes of "Dance Moms" because these were also filmed prior to her prison time, according to the Post-Gazette.

In May, Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti ordered Miller to be behind bars for one year and one day for 20 counts of fraud. Prior to her sentencing, Miller already announced that she would quit "Dance Moms" even if she comes out of prison.

Meanwhile, "Dance Moms" producers have already found Miller's replacement. "Dancing With the Stars" champion Cheryl Burke is the new coach of the season and her first episode ran on Lifetime last Tuesday, Aug. 1.

"Dance Moms" season 7B with Burke will delve on her takeover of Miller's studio and the students.

But while viewers praised Lifetime's choice of Burke, who gained popularity on the ABC dancing competition series, Miller warned the new teacher. She said Burke might be shocked about how little the budget is for "Dance Moms" compared to "Dancing With the Stars."

"She's going to have to run downtown to Santee Alley and buy something off the street in her own car, at 4:30 in rush hour traffic after we wrap, when everything is closing, because that's what I did for six years," Miller said.

"Dance Moms" season 7 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.