'Dance Moms' News: Abby Lee Miller Shares Her Plans for Post-Prison Life

Former "Dance Moms" reality star and dance instructor Abby Lee Miller may be headed for prison in the very near future, but that reality has not stopped her from making plans for what she will be doing once she is released.

(Photo: Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME)A promotional photo of the reality TV series "Dance Moms" which stars Abby Lee Miller.

The reality TV star has hinted in the past that she has a scripted series in the works and she also revealed her intention to write a tell-all book about her stint behind bars. Recently, she sat down with Us Weekly to give a more concrete picture of what she has in mind for herself once she gets out of prison.

"I hope to come out and have a new TV show, a scripted show that I've created," the former "Dance Moms" star told Us Weekly. "And it's kind of, you know, a teenage show where Dance Moms leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next."

"I'm working on a new book right now," she continued. "We're working on a Broadway show, Dance Moms: The Musical."

However, Miller admitted that turning "Dance Moms" into a musical is far from simple, especially since Lifetime still owns the rights to the TV show.

"But it's a big fight with Lifetime because ... they wanna do it, but they don't know how to do it. That's not what they do. So instead of turning it over to somebody that knows what they're doing, they'll just screw it up like they do everything," she said.

The 50-year-old reality star also revealed that Lifetime is prohibiting her from accepting any new projects outside of the network.

Miller was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations. She was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of her earnings from her Lifetime series during a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

On Tuesday, May 9, Miller received her prison sentence, and she is set to serve one year and one day in prison. According to the West Coast Sentinel, she will also have to pay a fine of $54,000 and will be under probation for two years after her stint in prison.