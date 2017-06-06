'Dance Moms' News: Abby Lee Miller to Start Serving Her Prison Term at the End of June

Abby Lee Miller, star of dance reality show "Dance Moms," is set to check in to prison by the end of June, according to reports. The founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company has been sentenced to more than one year in a federal facility after pleading guilty to fraud charges last May.

A promo image of the "Dance Moms" team.

A representative for Miller has revealed the news to Radar Online, correcting a previous report of the 50-year-old reality star's internment date. Instead of the June 25 start that was published earlier, Abby Lee Miller is confirmed to start her prison term on June 30, according to her spokesperson.

The announcement by Miller's representative also pointed out two possible locations where the "Dance Moms" star will serve out her sentence, while the final word is still being awaited on the facility that will host her prison term. "Although she has not yet received an official confirmation on where she will be serving her time, she has heard good things about Apple Valley or Victorville, which are both prisons located in California," the spokesperson added.

Miller is set to serve one year and one day in federal prison, as stated by the sentence handed down by the court on Tuesday, May 9, according to Life and Style Magazine. After an initial delay where her sentencing has been pushed back from a February date, the courts has finally set her sentence last month.

Her prison term has been considerably reduced from the term that prosecutors initially wanted for the reality star, which would have spanned for two years and six months. Instead, Miller will spend a year plus one day in a federal facility, which will then be followed by two years of supervised release.

The "Dance Moms" star pleaded guilty to her failure to disclose more than $700,000 in earnings during her bankruptcy filing in 2011. Her case has been worsened by another $120,000 in Australian money that she hid from the bankruptcy court in the course of her Chapter 11 proceedings in 2011.