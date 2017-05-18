'Dance Moms' News: Cheryl Burke Thinks ALDC Students Are 'Traumatized' from Abby Lee Miller

Cheryl Burke is about to take over the lead in the next episodes of "Dance Moms" following the departure of head coach Abby Lee Miller. This means she also has to embrace all the drama that comes with it.

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianFormer "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer Cheryl Burke takes over the lead in "Dance Moms" on Lifetime.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer reveals that everything has been doing "great" since she started working for the dance reality show.

"The girls are so precious, and I feel like they are traumatized from what has happened with Abby, and it's important for me to still be strict and do what I do," the 33-year-old dancer states. She also mentions that she expects to see only the best from her students, but she also likes to see to it that they will feel confident about themselves since she believes that they are very talented and beautiful.

The professional dancer also reveals she will not have any problems dealing with the drama involving the girls' moms, but she also claims her disagreements with them will be dealt "in a different way" compared to the show's former lead. "If the moms want to be there on the couch talking and gossiping, then that's fine, but they can't just barge into my room. They have to ask for permission."

The 33-year-old pro dancer also mentions that the moms could sometimes get on her nerves.

Meanwhile, Miller was sentenced to serve 366 days in jail that will be followed by two years of monitored release on Tuesday, May 9, due to fraud.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Miller reveals that none of the mothers of her former dance students reached out to her after she received her sentence. However, according to Miller, a group of her former dance students' mothers showed up during her hearing. "They were laughing at me," Miller shares.

Miller claims that her situation is not a laughing matter, and she is very scared of what lies ahead in prison.

Abby Lee Miller is expected to turn herself in prison in June.