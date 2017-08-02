'Dance Moms' News: Chloe Lukasiak and Mom Christi Discuss Season 7 Return

More familiar faces are set to return for the second half of "Dance Moms" season 7.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Promo photo for the upcoming season of "Dance Moms" on Lifetime.

Aside from Abby Lee Miller's exit and the arrival of Cheryl Burke as the new dance coach, fans can expect more changes in the upcoming episodes of "Dance Moms." It has been recently confirmed that 16-year-old Chloe Lukasiak and her mom Christi are coming back to the show for its seventh installment.

The mother-and-daughter duo sat down for an interview with AOL this week and Christi shared her initial reaction about their return.

"Who would've ever thought?!? I never thought," she said. "Did you guys ever think? I didn't!"

Chloe shared that she initially thought the series was ending for good after finding out that the girls were off to the east coast for their last Nationals.

"I left so abruptly. I never had proper closure that I felt like 'Wow, if I don't get proper closure now, if I don't get a final goodbye now, then when am I ever going to have that moment?!?' So I talked to my mom and I was like 'I think I want to go back,'" the teen dancer revealed.

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, the Lukasiaks also opened up about Miller and the controversies she is currently dealing with.

Christi mentioned that the former instructor has been the source of drama in the show since day one. In addition, she pointed out that Miller's "strong personality" made it harder to confront her about her mistakes.

This week's season 7B premiere showed Miller before her departure later in the season. She prepared her students for their weekly competition. Additionally, the elite team centered their latest number on Brynn Rumfallo's current court battle involving her family. Together, they dealt with the issue through an emotionally-charged performance.

The seventh season of "Dance Moms" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.