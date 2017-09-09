'Dance Moms' News: Chloe Lukasiak Performs in Front of Abby Lee Miller; Moms Leave ALDC

Lifetime/Dance Moms Chloe Lukasiak performs in front of Abby Lee Miller again since she left her studio.

Chloe Lukasiak will be performing in front of her former mentor, Abby Lee Miller, on episode 21 of "Dance Moms" season 7. Meanwhile, some of the moms left the studio for good when Abby returns.

On the next episode of "Dance Moms" season 7, titled "Ashlee's Big Decision – Part 1," Chloe will perform again for Abby to see since she left her studio years ago, IB Times confirmed from the episode listing on Lifetime.

Coach Abby will see Chloe perform in the weekly competition, since she has come back to managing her studio in Los Angeles and overseeing the girls in their performances after being away for several weeks.

However, Chloe will not be performing for the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC). In episode 17, Chloe joined the biggest rival of ALDC, the Murrieta Dance Project (MDP).

Meanwhile, some of the girls' mothers are not happy with Abby's return so they decided to leave her studio.

According to a sneak peek, Abby told the moms that she only returned because she was "under duress." Her comment was not appreciated by the moms. Jill Vertes told Abby that they don't want her at the studio if she doesn't want to.

However, Abby tells them that they don't have a choice and that she can "come and go" whenever she wants. She also starts blasting Laurieann Gibson for taking over her studio and teaching the girls "horrible" pieces.

This brings most of the moms to leave the studio and try to keep Laurieann in teaching their children. However, the mini dancers — Elliana Walmsley and Lilly Ketchman — will stay to better their dance techniques under Abby.

Also, Ashlee Allen — Bryn Rumfallo's mother — might be choosing to stay with Abby as well. Her decision will be a big shock to all the other Dance Moms according to the episode 21 guide.

Fans can catch "Dance Moms" season 7 every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.