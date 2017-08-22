'Dance Moms' News: Christi Lukasiak, Laurieann Gibson Reveal What's in Store for Season 7B

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke joins "Dance Moms" as a coach.

Drama continues to hound "Dance Moms" upon its return for the latest episodes for season 7 despite the departure of the Abby Lee Dance Company head coach Abby Lee Miller.

In the promo for the episode called "Out with Abby, in with Chloe-Part 2," returning student Chloe Lukasiak's mother Christi Lukasiak can be seen in the verge of tears after seeing the return of her 16-year-old daughter in the long-running reality dance series.

"I was an original member of that team, and that's the s--t I have to deal with? Classy. Super classy," the older Lukasiak stated in front of the mothers from her daughter's new dance team Studio 19 Dance Complex as reported by Life&Style.

The 40-year-old also revealed that she regrets being emotional in a confessional. "I truly hate myself a little bit right now for losing control. Those women bring out the best in me, don't they?" Lukasiak said in the trailer. "Dude, I haven't screamed at anyone in three years. Here I am, three seconds in, and I'm like a raging maniac."

Aside from the meltdown of Lukasiak's mother, the new episodes of "Dance Moms" season 7 will also feature the show's new choreographer Laurieann Gibson.

In another preview, Gibson is seen screaming at her students. While this may not be surprising since their former choreographer Miller is also known for yelling at the girls, Gibson's approach could still be considered different since she is known for choreographing for music legends like Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj.

"I'm here to deliver No. 1 A-list superstars," Gibson states in the preview. "I am here to break this system and make this my studio. Abby Lee makes robots. I make stars," the new head choreographer also says as a way to throw shade for the previous dance mentor.

The new episodes of "Dance Moms" season 7 air on Lifetime every Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.