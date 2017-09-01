'Dance Moms' News: Conflict to Affect ALDC's Chances at the Fresno Competition?

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME A promotional image for the new season of "Dance Moms"

Although choreographer Laurieann Gibson of "Dance Moms" is focused on bringing home the bacon at the upcoming competition in Fresno, California, conflict among the moms have put the chances of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) company at risk.

Heading to FIERCE National DC in Fresno, Gibson is now in charge while Abby Lee Miller is serving her time behind bars. However, while most of the moms appear to have agreed with the new choreographer's choices in the routine, Yolanda Walmsley was furious upon finding out that her daughter, Elliana, was not included.

The group of selected dancers will be performing a contemporary piece titled "Q," according to reports. This is said to be inspired by a "tribe" of young transgender artists. Because of the nature of this theme, Gibson decided not to include the minis, the dancers who are too young for it.

However, Yolanda was still furious. According to her, Elliana deserves a spot because she has experienced bullying before in the hands of a gender non-conformist neighbor. To make the situation worse, she tried to coach her daughter into begging Gibson to let her into the routine. She also admitted that she missed working with Abby.

Another mini mom, Stacey Ketchman, also chimed in and reportedly called the entire thing "a waste of time."

Gibson ended up getting emotional over the fact that the moms cannot seem to get along and agree on anything. The other moms, however, just wanted Yolanda to become a team player for once.

On a lighter note, 15-year-old Camryn Bridges just got her first lead role as she is set to play a young transgender woman in the routine. Kalani Hilliker and Brynn Rumfallo, on the other hand, have been chosen as this week's soloists, performing "Savage" and "The Trip," respectively.

"Dance Moms" airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.