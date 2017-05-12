'Dance Moms' News: Ex-Host Abby Lee Miller Gets One Year Jail Sentence

The former host of reality show "Dance Moms," Abby Lee Miller, has gotten a jail sentence of one year and a day.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokAbby Lee Miller of the show "Dance Moms" arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Miller's long legal battle on the bankruptcy fraud case filed against her, which went on for a year and a half, came to an end on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the choreographer, she received a 366-day (one year and one day) jail sentence to be served in a federal prison, according to reports.

After serving her jail time, she will be under supervision for two years. Added to those, she will have to pay a fine of $40,000. Miller has also been ordered by the court to pay $120,000 judgment and submit her DNA sample.

However, according to sources of PEOPLE magazine, Miller might "realistically" serve just 10 months in prison.

Meanwhile, Deadline reported that Miller's lawyer, Robert Ridge, has already stated they are not preparing an appeal and Miller adds, "I feel relieved, I feel peaceful."

Earlier this year, the office of the U.S. Attorney originally sought for Miller to be imprisoned for two and a half years. Miller's lawyers appealed that their client be let out on probation under the argument that the former "Dance Moms" star is a first time offender.

The fraud case against Miller started when she attempted to hide her earnings from doing dance competition-themed Lifetime reality shows. Miller also did "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" which served as a spin-off to "Dance Moms."

The amount of her income that she reportedly tried to hide is at $775,000, which she purportedly kept in several secret bank accounts from 2012 to 2013.

The same Deadline report said that during Tuesday's court hearing, Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti told Miller: "You weren't truthful, even when you knew you were supposed to tell everything, you still weren't truthful. Somehow you got caught up in the world of fame and you lost your moral compass."

On the other hand, a tearful Miller also told the court last Tuesday: "I am very sorry for what I've done. My name has been dragged through the mud."