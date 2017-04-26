'Dance Moms' News: Former Instructor Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Weight Loss Surgery Prior to Prison Sentencing

Abby Lee Miller is taking a new lease on life following her sudden exit from the Lifetime reality series "Dance Moms."

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Abby Lee Miller of the show "Dance Moms" arrives at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The 50-year-old dance instructor, who previously made headlines after pleading guilty to a bankruptcy fraud in June last year, has just undergone gastric sleeve surgery while awaiting her prison sentencing in May. The procedure, which reduced Miller's stomach by 80 percent, was done at the Smart Dimensions Surgical Center on Friday, April 21.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to the surgery, Miller expressed her anxieties about going under the knife, saying, "There's nobody freaking out if something happens to me."

Miller announced her resignation from "Dance Moms" in March after seven seasons, claiming that her departure "was a long time coming." She further cited not having creative credit for her ideas as a reason for leaving and claimed that she was treated "like dirt" on the show.

And although nobody from the network reached out to her following her sudden announcement, Miller told People that she would remain open to the idea of returning, but only if things changed on the show.

As for her upcoming sentencing, Miller said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her attorneys in Pittsburgh have hired someone to prepare her physically and mentally for life in prison. People have been asking her all sorts of questions about how she feels, but Miller said that she finds no sense in worrying about it anymore.

"I can't think about it. I have to live every day," Miller said.

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who rose to prominence via the dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars," will be taking over for Miller for the rest of "Dance Moms" season 7.

There is still no official return date announced for the show, which aired its latest episode on Feb. 21.