'Dance Moms' News: Gianna Martello Talks About Working With Coach Abby Lee Miller

Since the premiere of "Dance Moms" in 2011, Gianna Martello has been the right-hand woman of dance coach Abby Lee Miller in choreographing dance routines and dealing with the drama of the dance moms off-cam. Six years since the premiere of the hit reality dance series on Lifetime, the Pittsburgh native has revealed some of the events that took place behind the camera throughout the show's run.

Facebook/DanceMomsLIFETIME Promotional photo for "Dance Moms"

In an interview with the International Business Times, Martello revealed that she and Miller have shared a good relationship since she was 16, both on and off-camera. This is despite some of the moms in the Abbe Lee Miller Dance Company (ALDC) complaining about the dance coach's attitude and unique teaching skills.

According to Martello, she and Miller have worked with each other long enough for her to read her mind. When asked about the pressures of working with Miller, she said, "Sometimes she won't like a step and I change it. At the end of the day, it's her dance company."

Martello said that while she hopes to see the completion of the series, she cannot deny the fact that it can be really stressful sometimes. Despite that, she does not regret the show one bit.

"It's definitely had its ups and downs and I've had my good days and bad days but I've definitely learned so much about myself as a person as well as a choreographer and I wouldn't change it for anything," she said.

At this point in the show, "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke is the new choreographer of "Dance Moms," replacing Miller. Martello said even if her time on the show ends, she still sees herself teaching at ALDC while pursuing her dreams apart than dancing.

During the interview, Martello also revealed that she would like Maddie Ziegler to make a cameo on the show, following the big return of Chloe Lukasiak in the midseason finale. Miller's right-hand woman revealed that she remains close to her former students even if they don't get to see each other often.