'Dance Moms' News: How Things Are Changing and Staying the Same With New Coach Cheryl Burke

It is a new era for "Dance Moms" fans, as professional dancer Cheryl Burke has taken over for longtime coach Abby Lee Miller. But what exactly has that move changed in the show?

Burke offered a bit of insight into how things are going on right now with the show after she spoke recently with Us Weekly and other reporters.

First off, Burke shared that transition is going well, saying things have been "great" since she took charge.

The new coach also talked about her approach to teaching and communicating with her pupils on the show. According to Burke, it is important to her to make the girls "feel confident about themselves because they are all beautiful and talented."

Still, that does not mean that Burke will be a lenient coach. Burke indicated that she will "still be strict and do what I do" when it comes to coaching her new pupils.

Of course, coaching the girls is just one aspect of the show. As many "Dance Moms" fans know, there are other challenges that come with the job Burke now has.

Specifically, dealing with the mothers of the pupils can prove to be a challenge as well.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro indicated that she has experienced some of that already and says that drama will still be present. Burke did reveal that she deals with the moms "in a different way," however, so fans may want to learn more about that.

Burke did admit that the moms still "get on my nerves sometimes," but maintains that she knows what she is doing.

According to a recent report from the International Business Times, it also appears as though Burke has been able to help her students already, with them reportedly having picked up some victories with her as the new coach.

