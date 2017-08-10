'Dance Moms' News: Mackenzie Ziegler Countersues Music Producer; Abby Lee Miller Hires Inmate for Protection?

Former "Dance Moms" star Mackenzie Ziegler countersues the music producer who came after her for allegedly breaking their contract. Meanwhile, Abby Lee Miller may have hired a fellow inmate as her bodyguard to protect her from all kinds of aggression inside the prison.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLifetime A promotional image for "Dance Moms."

Head of Kismet Music, Andrew Logan, sued Ziegler and her mother Melissa Gisoni for breaking their contract that was signed in 2014. However, TMZ has confirmed that Ziegler has countersued Logan for allegedly not paying her for her music.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Ziegler claims that Miller forced her and her family to sign with Kismet because they were "a bonafide hit maker." However, the suit is directed at Logan and Miller is not a defendant in Ziegler's countersuit.

Meanwhile, Miller is reportedly paying one of her inmates to serve as her bodyguard at the Federal Corrections Institute in Victorville, California, where the TV personality is currently serving a 366-day sentence for felony bankruptcy fraud.

Miller hired her new bodyguard after getting into a fight with one of the inmates, according to Radar Online. Miller's new bodyguard is allegedly a very feared inmate, who she is said to be paying through commissary credit.

The fight that Miller got into was because the inmate she had a shouting match with grew tired of the TV personality's non-stop crying. The said inmate also disliked that Miller was not making an effort to get along with everybody else.

"Although neither one of them got an infraction, it did cause a stir and counselors came into the room to intervene. But by then the tiff was already over," the source told the publication.

There are speculations that Miller still acts like a diva inside the prison, which has angered many of her fellow inmates. When Miller's arrest was aired on TV, she insisted on watching the footage.

"Dance Moms" is currently in its seventh season, which airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.