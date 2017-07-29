'Dance Moms' News: Mackenzie Ziegler Shares Advice to New Head Coach Cheryl Burke

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME "Dance Moms" returns with new season without Abby Lee Miller.

Former "Dance Moms" star Mackenzie Ziegler shares a valuable advice to the show's new head coach Cheryl Burke.

In an interview with People Now, the 13-year-old dancer told the show's new head coach Cheryl Burke that she needs to be more compassionate with the students compared to her predecessor Abby Lee Miller if she wants all the students to listen to her.

According to Ziegler, the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro should be "nicer to the girls because we get annoyed a lot with our dance teachers that yell at us and we don't want to listen to them sometimes."

Burke replaces the show's former head coach after the latter quit from the show in the first half of "Dance Moms" season 7.

The young dancer and her older sister Maddie Ziegler left the long-running reality series in 2016 to focus on other ventures. But despite all the shouting that she had to go through under Miller's wings, it helped her become a stronger person.

"I always had someone screaming at me or telling me what to do or telling me what to be, but I feel like that has definitely boosted my confidence because I chose not to listen," Ziegler stated. "And now I choose not to listen to the haters or anyone like that."

Meanwhile, Miller is now reportedly struggling in her new life behind bars since being incarcerated into the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California. But it does not mean she cannot hurl several criticisms for some of her ex-students, especially the older Ziegler sister who was rumored to be her favorite one in the group.

In a special documentary on Lifetime called "Dance Moms: Abby Lee Tells All," Miller claims that she deserves to be credited for all the success that the dancer-actress is enjoying right now. "I don't think had she not been in my studio, she would be where she is today. And I can confidently say that. I'm not gonna say that I 'made' anybody, I didn't make her, her mom and dad created her, but I certainly added my two cents in," Miller stated.

A new season of "Dance Moms" is slated to premiere on Lifetime on Tuesday, Aug. 1.