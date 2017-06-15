'Dance Moms' News: Maddie and McKenzie Ziegler Richer After Reality Show Stint

"Dance Moms" paved the way for sisters Maddie and McKenzie Ziegler's careers not just in dancing but also in modeling. The first to land a modeling gig was 14-year-old Maddie who promoted Capezio, Target and Ralph Lauren, among others.

Maddie recently announced that has signed with IMG Models. She will now be joining the ranks of famous models like Karlie Kloss, Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid and the recently married Miranda Kerr, who are also represented by the agency.

The teen achiever teased her burgeoning modeling career via an Instagram post. She joins other models like Hailey Baldwin, Cameron Dallas and Ashley Graham. Maddie is also an endorser of Clean & Clear and has graced magazine covers of Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Seventeen, Nylon, Dazed, Cosmopolitan and Vanity Fair Italia, among others.

After leaving "Dance Moms" she joined "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation" as a guest judge. She has also appeared in five of Sia's music videos that have been viewed billions of times. Furthermore, Maddie is one of the cast members of the film "The Book of Henry" which will be released on June 16. She and her sister have even opened a clothing line called Maddie and McKenzie Collection.

Blasting News reported that the sisters are now earning more than the typical adult. Maddie is said to be worth $5 million as of this year. On the other hand, her sister just got a solo contract for a huge GE campaign, according to AOL.

"Dance Moms" paved the way for the Ziegler sisters to achieve fame. Despite Abby Lee Miller's controversial treatment of her students, they learned a lot and in the process, were noticed by the industry.

Maddie was considered to be Miller's favorite in the series. However, after their relationship turned sour, Ziegler danced her way to fame while her coach found herself entangled in legal troubles.

Miller is due to start her prison term on June 30 after she was convicted of fraud and non-disclosure of earnings from the dance show. She filed for bankruptcy but continued to earn through her show. Now, the 50-year-old dance coach has been sentenced to one year and one day imprisonment and a two-year probation.