'Dance Moms' News: Maddie Ziegler Thinks Cheryl Burke Is Good for the Reality Show

Facebook/Maddie Ziegler Maddie Ziegler reportedly happy with Cheryl Burke taking over "Dance Moms"

Although "Dance Moms" is almost synonymous to Abby Lee Miller, Maddie Ziegler believes that her replacement on the show, Cheryl Burke, is better.

Miller finally began her jail term last July 12 after she was sentenced to bankruptcy fraud and bringing in $120,000 worth of Australian money into the country without reporting it. Apart from serving a 366-day prison term, the judge has also ordered the former "Dance Moms" instructor to pay $40,000 fine and to be under probation for two years after her release.

However, way before Miller was sentenced, Lifetime Network, which airs "Dance Moms," already announced in March that Burke would be taking over Miller's place. When Miller's reaction on the network's move to replace her with the "Dancing with the Stars" pro was sought, she expressed her belief that Burke would have things easier than she did on the show.

"I bet you the budget is completely different, and I bet you she is never driving her car, with her gas, getting parking tickets that she has to pay, walking up and down the streets looking for fabric on her feet," Miller said.

While no one outside "Dance Moms" can confirm whether Burke is really getting better treatment from Lifetime Network, former "Dance Moms" student, Ziegler, said that the new "Dance Moms" instructor is good for the show. While the now 14-year-old dancer, model, and actress has previously revealed that she does not intend to return to "Dance Moms" because of her rift with Miller, reports claim that Ziegler is singing a different tune this time — thanks to Burke. Reportedly, the former Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Competition Team member is happy that Burke is taking over the show as she is really well in terms of handling the kid dancing students.

With Ziegler praising Burke, will she lend her presence to "Dance Moms" season 7B?

Fans can only hope so.