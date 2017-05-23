'Dance Moms' news, updates: Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux Frazier attend BeautyCon in NYC

"Dance Moms" stars Chloe Lukasiak and Nia Sioux Frazier attended the 2017 BeautyCon together in New York City last weekend.

The BeautyCon NYC took place in Brooklyn, where Lukasiak and Frazier were spotted. Lukasiak even spoke during a panel about women in digital media, which is something that the professional dancer has a lot of experience in.

Lukasiak and Frazier first met in season 1 of "Dance Moms" under the mentorship of Abby Lee Miller. Frazier continues to be part of the hit reality dancing show. However, Lukasiak left in season 4 due to their coach allegedly aggressively putting her down.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lukasiak shared, "The reason for leaving the show was my old teacher mocked my eye very bluntly; I was dealing with some serious health issues."

Lukasiak added that after having a conversation with her mom, it did not feel right for her to return to the show. However, she did return to "Dance Moms" in the middle of its seventh season.

Lukasiak is only 15 years old, but she already has a list of achievements, with her most recent milestone being authoring the book titled "Girl on Pointe: Chloe's Guide to Taking On the World." She describes it as "the ultimate behind-the-scenes of my life. It's something really close to my heart."

Meanwhile, Frazier has been keeping busy in her music career and spreading awareness about bullying on social media.

The reality star shared her experiences with cyber bullying in an interview with Twist and dedicated a message to all those who are going through the same thing.

She also posted on Instagram about how she uses social media to help her cause.

"I feel so grateful to have a platform to speak my mind, and I will never take it for granted or use it to spread negativity. So here I am using this platform to say that what has been happening online with cyberbullying is not ok. Especially when it is a parent targeting kids," her post reads.