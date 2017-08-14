'Dance Moms' Original Cast May Have a Reunion Soon

Facebook/DanceMomsLIFETIME Chloe Lukasiak returns to "Dance Moms."

"Dance Moms" may have a big reunion coming up soon.

A new photo posted by Christi Lukasiak, the mother of "Dance Moms" star Chloe Lukasiak, featuring her daughter along with Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, and Nia Sioux ignited rumors that the original cast of the show would be reuniting soon.

It also does not help that Christi captioned the photo saying, "you're going to love what we're going to tell you."

You guys are gonna looooove what we are gonna tell you! ❤️#JustGettingStarted A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

For a while now, the show has been filled with a big cloud of uncertainty especially with regard to the future of "Dance Moms." There are rumors circulating online that a spin-off show is being planned for the cast, while another rumor suggests that instead of a spin-off show, "Dance Moms" would be renewed for an eighth season.

There is also another rumor suggesting that the girls of "Dance Moms" will be going on a U.S. tour, and if successful, it would extend throughout the different parts of the world. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but if there is one thing certain, one of the reasons why disgraced former "Dance Moms" instructor Abby Lee Miller is in prison right now is because she had failed to declare $10,000 worth of assets she had earned while on an international tour.

Abby Lee Miller was ultimately replaced by Cheryl Burke of "Dancing with the Stars" fame. The dancer is yet to make her debut as the current season of the show being aired on Lifetime takes place before Abby Lee Miller's sentencing.

In other news, Chloe Lukasiak was nominated in the recently concluded Teens Choice Awards 2017 for "Choice Dancer." Lukasiak's former co-star and friend Maddie Ziegler ended up winning the award, her second time to do so.

Other "Dance Moms" stars like Nia Sioux and Kendall Vertes were also present during the event.