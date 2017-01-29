'Dance Moms' Season 7 Episode 10 Spoilers News: Three ALDC Original Dancers Go Head to Head

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Next week's episode of "Dance Moms" season 7 takes the fierce competition in Denver, where three of Abby Lee Dance Company's (ALDC) original dancers will go head to head in one category.

For the first time, Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker all perform solos that pit the talented girls against each other. They also take part in the group dance.

Lifetime A promotional still from "Dance Moms" season 7

The stakes are higher in "Dance Moms" season 7, episode 10, "Breathless in Denver." As ALDC prepares for the Nationals, they also make sure that they keep their winning streak.

However, the synopsis for the installment teases that the dance moms will have a reason or two to worry that the winning streak will be broken. This is because in "Dance Moms" season 7, episode 10, the troop will perform a "technically-complicated" group dance, which can make or break their chances in Sheer Talent.

Kalani, Nia, Kendall, Brynn Rumfallo, Camryn Bridges, Maesi Caes will be joined by minis Elliana Walmsley and Lilliana Ketchman in the Specialty group dance, "The Thinner the Air, The Harder to Breathe."

From the looks of it, the concern comes from the idea that the mini dancers might find this routine a bit difficult, which sends the dance moms worrying about how this will all turn out, especially with the Nationals just a stone's throw away.

Spoiler Alert! The following contains details on the competition results for "Dance Moms" season 7, episode 10. Read at your own discretion.

ALDC ruled the Sheer Talent competition in this episode. Kalani dominated the Senior Division with her solo Contemporary performance called "Say Something, Say Anything" earning first place.

"Dance Moms" season 7, episode 10 will also see Kendall place first in the Teen Division for her solo Contemporary routine, "The Journey." Nia falls behind her at second place with her Specialty dance, "The Promised Land."

It looks like the moms were anxious over nothing as ALDC ended up snagging the top spot in the Pre-Teen Division. With all that said, the team is still in a very good spot leading up to the Nationals.

"Dance Moms" season 7, episode 10, "Breathless in Denver," airs Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.