'Dance Moms' Season 7 News: Chloe and Christi Lukasiak Couldn't Be Happier With New Coach Cheryl Burke

Dancer Chloe Lukasiak and her mother, Christi, couldn't be happier about the addition of "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke as one of the dance coaches for season 7 of Lifetime's reality series.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke joins "Dance Moms" as a coach.

Since Abby Miller Lee began serving her 366-day sentence in federal prison last July 12, "Dance Moms" is bringing in a series of guest coaches to replace her, including Burke.

According to Chloe and Christi, Burke is perfect for "Dance Moms" because "she has a crazy dance mom too," PEOPLE confirmed. Because of this, Chloe said that Burke has been very encouraging because she knows how it feels to have a dance mom.

"She's been in the same exact position as us and she understands what we're going through," the young dancer explained.

Aside from this, Chloe pointed out that it was refreshing to have Burke celebrate the dancers for their differences.

"I was used to harsh criticism. ... I keep saying this, but what was so wonderful about her was she encouraged our differences," Chloe told E! News.

But even though Burke is bringing a lot of positivity to the show, Christi revealed that there will still be drama, particularly between the dance moms and the new coaches.

According to Christi, Burke knows how to put the dance moms in their place. Christi said that the dance moms have attitude and that they would normally talk back to the coaches. But with Burke, it's different.

"We were like, 'Oh, well, wait. She actually knows what she's talking about.' So she put us in our place. But there's always drama," the dance mom explained.

Chloe and Christi recently made their return to the reality series. The mother-daughter duo left "Dance Moms" in season 4 when they had a falling out with Miller.

Catch "Dance Moms" season 7 every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.