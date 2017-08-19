'Dance Moms' Season 7 News: Chloe Lukasiak Teases Major Changes This Season

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Chloe Lukasiak poses with her surfboard at the Teen Choice Awards on August 17, 2015

"Dance Moms" season 7 returnee Chloe Lukasiak recently teased that some significant changes are coming to the Lifetime reality dance show. After being on hiatus for a while, she rejoined the cast in episodes 17 and 18.

Lukasiak said earlier this week that after Abby Lee Miller's departure, the show will take on an entirely different tone. "It's so different. I think it's very different than from what fans are expecting," she said in a video interview with Entertainment Tonight. She also revealed that unlike the previous seasons, the tone and vibe of the show are now "much more lighthearted and driven towards dance."

Although Lukasiak enjoys being back in the grind after a two-year absence, she admitted that everything felt strange when she returned, especially since she and her teammates did not stay in touch much after her departure from the show.

Lukasiak shared that it was pretty awkward at first for her being around her teammates again. She said that when she left the show, they did not have the chance to say goodbye although she tried her best by saying "hi" to them whenever they crossed each other's paths. Fortunately, they were able to rekindle their friendship soon after her return.

Meanwhile, Lukasiak's mom, Christi, noted that this installment is the show's best season yet. During the same ET video interview, she commended her daughter's new coach, Cheryl Burke. "I think people are really going to get behind it. Cheryl Burke's amazing. She's fabulous. The girls all kind of grow up," she said.

Miller had a falling-out with the "Dance Moms" production which led to her departure. The 366-day prison sentence that she was facing also played a role in her leaving. Burke then joined the show afterwards.

According to Christi, one thing that is good about Burke is that unlike the previous coach, she did not yell at the dancers for their differences because she understood that they have different strengths and weaknesses.

"Dance Moms" season 7 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.