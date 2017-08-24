'Dance Moms' Season 7 News: Violent Fight Between Moms Erupts in Episode 9; When Will Cheryl Burke Appear?

(Photo: Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME) "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke joins "Dance Moms" as a coach.

Fans might need to wait for one more week to see Cheryl Burke take over as the new dance coach in "Dance Moms" season 7.

Before former instructor Abby Lee Miller checked into prison, it was already confirmed that Cheryl Burke will replace her in the show. However, it has been weeks since the season 7B premiere and the pro ballroom dancer still has not appeared on the reality show. Instead, choreographer to the stars Laurieann Gibson was introduced as the Abby Lee Dance Company's (ALDC) new leader during the show's Aug. 15 episode.

According to reports, viewers will be seeing Gibson as the lead choreographer for at least one week more before Burke officially steps in. Lifetime might be making the audience wait to see Burke in action, but the "Dancing with the Stars" alumna hinted that it will all be worth it. She previously revealed that she will be taking a very different approach once she begins working with the young dancers.

"I don't scream or yell — I don't believe in that," said the 33-year-old. "But don't get me wrong, I'm still — from people that have seen me on Dancing with the Stars — I am still strict, I'm stern and I expect the best out of my students. But I do it in a way that's loving and it's caring, and I try not to intimidate them or traumatize the kids."

Meanwhile, a major fight between two moms will erupt on episode 19. The synopsis notes that Gibson pushes the dancers out of their comfort zones, while Brynn Rumfallo and Kalani Hilliker compete with each other.

A sneak peek for the episode also shows a violent confrontation between two moms. Stacey Ketchman and Yolanda Walmsley are upset that their daughters cannot join the weekly group routine. The two moms ague which leads to a physical altercation just outside the dance studio.

The seventh season of "Dance Moms" airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.