'Dance Moms' Season 7B News, Spoilers: Christi Makes an Enemy in Yolanda

"Dance Moms" season 7B will mark the end of an era as it will be the final season that will feature Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) founder Abby Lee Miller, who has been on the show since its inception.

(Photo: Lifetime)Abby Lee Miller in a promotional image for season 7 of "Dance Moms."

The dance coach has quit the show during the last leg of the filming and will be replaced by "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, although leading up to her departure, the moms brought in Laurieann Gibson, a famed choreographer who has worked with big stars like Beyoncé and the late Michael Jackson.

The beginning of the "Dance Moms" season 7B trailer will see the moms and the girls emotional about her exit, but when Miller returned, they were not as welcoming.

They reminded her that the girls do not want to see her. By the time of her return, Gibson was already the "sheriff in town" as she puts it in the trailer.

The dance coach was left breaking down in tears. In fact, much of the trailer saw an emotional Miller seeing that this was all filmed around the time she was facing possible prison time.

This will not be the only drama to expect in "Dance Moms" season 7B. The feud between some of the moms will be intense when the show returns to the small screen.

The trailer for "Dance Moms" season 7B teases that things will get aggressive between Chloe Lukasiak's mother Christi Lukasiak and Elliana Walmsley's mom Yolanda Walmsley.

The latter can be seen attacking the former. In the scene that followed, Christi chases Yolanda and then pushes her with many people watching.

Yolanda is not the only one Christi will have to worry about in "Dance Moms" season 7B. Many of the moms are not happy that she let Chloe compete for another team instead of dancing with ALDC.

Clearly, there will be all sorts of drama come "Dance Moms" season 7B. The entrance of new dance coaches replacing Miller will definitely pave the way for that.

"Dance Moms" season 7B will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.