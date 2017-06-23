'Dance Moms' Season 8 News: Chloe Lukasiak Returns Next Season

Chloe Lukasiak will be back in "Dance Moms" season 8.

Facebook/ChloeLukasiakReturning "Dance Moms" star Chloe Lukasiak

The 16-year-old dancer talked to Seventeen to explain why she decided to be back in the long-running dance reality series despite leaving the show back in 2014.

According to Lukasiak, she visited her former Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) teammates when they had an appearance in the east coast when she learned that it will be their final episode.

"So I visited them at Nationals and it was so amazing. Then I found out that the show was coming back for another season and my mom started talking to [the other moms] and we decided to go back for another season. It was pretty insane and out of nowhere," she stated.

The young dancer also admitted that she feels a little nervous about returning to the show since she and her mother Christi Lukasiak left with several conflicts in season 4.

When Lukasiak was still with ALDC, the head dance coach Abby Lee Miller constantly mocked her eye condition on the show. Her mother also decided to pull her out of it because she believes that her own conflicts with Miller will have a negative effect on her. In a previous interview with People, the young dancer revealed she was glad to have left the show.

However, she also said that she is feeling excited to be back with her friends in the reality series once again.

Lukasiak also revealed that she has yet to see Miller, but she will be under the classes of new coach Cheryl Burke this season. "She's so encouraging and she's always trying to bring out the best in us, but in the most positive way. She's always pushing us," the dancer said when asked to describe the new coach. "I've only known her for a few weeks but I'm honored to be able to say I've been trained by her by a short amount of time."

Lifetime will air the season 8 premiere of "Dance Moms" on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 9 p.m. EDT.