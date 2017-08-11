'Dance Moms' Spoilers: Fierce NDC Competition Results and on Laurieann Gibson's Difficult Routine

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Chloe Lukasiak returns to "Dance Moms."

As the owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC), Abby Lee Miller had such high expectations and tons of pressure on her shoulders in Lifetime's "Dance Moms." Now, Miller is on a break from the competition world after leaving her students to serve her prison sentence. "Dance Moms" episode 17 might feature a lot of drama from returning cast Chloe Lukasiak and Laurieann Gibson, who is set to take over ALDC.

The teaser released for the upcoming episode on Tuesday follows a lot of drama in store for Lukasiak, who has been away for two years. Considering she will now be competing against her former team, fans can expect a lot to go down in the coming episodes. There is also the fact that Gibson handles her classes a little differently and more intensely than Miller does, and the short video showcases an upset Nia Sioux. Although it was revealed that Gibson was not the reason for her tears, ALDC will have to adapt to her teaching styles.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that the fans might not see the results of the dance competition between The Murrieta Dance Project (MDP) and ALDC. However, the results for Fierce NDC Competition has already been posted, and it seems that the class was not able to adapt to Gibson's teaching method by the time they performed as they placed fourth at the jazz-funk category. On the other hand, MDP's contemporary number, which had Chloe in handcuffs, placed first.

There is a lot to expect from "Dance Moms" episode 17, but fans are fervently hoping that ALDC will be able to pull it off. Furthermore, there is a lot of excitement on MDP's first-placing routine. To catch everything and more, "Dance Moms" episode 17 is scheduled to air on Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.